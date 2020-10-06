Watch live: Torrington food bank to give away free produce to CT families in need

Gov. Lamont will visit the giveaway event being held at Torrington Middle School from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until the produce is gone.

TORRINGTON, Conn — Friendly Hands has secured a free USDA produce truck for the entire summer!

The food bank is now calling families in need to come out Wednesday June 10 for a free produce giveaway.

Governor Lamont's visited the food giveaway event being held at Torrington Middle School.

He thanked volunteers for making a difference in the state.

Lamont also spoke on Connecticut's police departments amid calls for defunding them. He touched on how he believes officers throughout the state have done very well managing protests over the last two weeks.

According to the governor, community policing will be a big part of his efforts moving forward as the video of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis Police's "undercut confidence" in departments across the nation.

Regarding voting in November, Gov. Lamont said, "I think absentee balloting will be a big part of America's future," the governor said.

Officials say the event will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until the produce is gone.