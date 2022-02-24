x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Torrington High School students protest phone policy, prompting police response

The school board approved of the new police Wednesday after parents brought up concerns over curbing distractions for students.
Budget crisis affecting Torrington High School

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Police responded to Torrington High School as a precaution as students protested a new policy that will require their cellphones to be locked during the school day.

Fire alarms were pulled Thursday morning at Torrington High School, prompting officials to cancel classes for the rest of the day and send students home early. No arrests were reported, but school officials said students who violated the code of conduct will be disciplined.

The local school board approved the new policy on Wednesday night, citing a need to curb student distractions after students, teachers and parents expressed concerns, the Republican-American reported.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Under the policy, all middle and high school students will have to put their cellphones in special pouches and swipe them at a kiosk that will activate magnetic locks on the pouches. They will swipe them again as they leave the schools to unlock their phones. The policy is expected to be implemented after the April vacation.

RELATED: Students walk out in protest after racist post on Snapchat

Some students who were upset at the school board's decision gathered Thursday morning in Torrington High School's auditorium to express their opposition, school officials said in a statement. A Facebook video shows an administrator trying to take a microphone away from a student. Fire alarms were later pulled at the school.

“We do not condone any disruption to the educational environment," Superintendent of Schools Susan Lubomski said in a statement. “Students who acted in violation of the Student Code of Conduct will be disciplined appropriately.”

RELATED: UConn investigating racist incident against 2 Muslim students: officials

Students say they use their phones during the day to make appointments with guidance counselors, to study and help them cope with stress.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

 

In Other News

16-year-old in juvenile detention after shooting and police chase