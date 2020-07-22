Torrington PD: Man charged after assaulting elderly woman, stealing her purse at Aldi

Police identified the suspect as 45-year-old Stacey Bailey. After serving a search warrant, detectives located the stolen purse and the majority of its contents.

TORRINGTON, Conn — Police have made an arrest following an assault incident that occurred Saturday, July 18.

Officers responded to the Aldi market at 320 East Elm Street after receiving a report that an elderly female was assaulted in the parking lot.

According to witnesses, the assailant fled the area with the victim’s purse prior to officer’s arrival.

Following an investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as 45-year-old Stacey Bailey, of Torrington.

After obtaining and serving a search warrant at Bailey's home, detectives located the stolen purse and the majority of its contents within.

Police say they also found several items consistent with the use of illicit substances.

Bailey was taken into custody and charged with the following:

1st degree Robbery

3rd degree Assault of Elderly Victim (53a-61a)

6th degree Larceny

3rd degree Criminal Mischief

Payment Card Theft

Drug Paraphernalia

Bailey was later released on a $25,000 court set surety bond.