Torrington man charged with threatening to kill Rep. Adam Schiff

“…I want to kill you with my bare hands and smash your…face in.”

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Connecticut man has been charged with threatening California Rep. Adam Schiff in a posting on the congressman's website.

Federal authorities announced the arrest of Robert Phelps on Monday. The 62-year-old Torrington resident was charged with threatening to assault and murder a U.S. official and making interstate threats.

Authorities say he posted $25,000 bail. Federal agents say Phelps sent a message to Schiff in November threatening to kill him.

Phelps' public defender declined to comment. Officials say Phelps admitted to sending the message and said he has a right to protect the president.