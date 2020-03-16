x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (3) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

Torrington man charged with threatening to kill Rep. Adam Schiff

“…I want to kill you with my bare hands and smash your…face in.”
gavel-and-scales-1

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Connecticut man has been charged with threatening California Rep. Adam Schiff in a posting on the congressman's website. 

Federal authorities announced the arrest of Robert Phelps on Monday. The 62-year-old Torrington resident was charged with threatening to assault and murder a U.S. official and making interstate threats. 

Authorities say he posted $25,000 bail. Federal agents say Phelps sent a message to Schiff in November threatening to kill him. 

Phelps' public defender declined to comment. Officials say Phelps admitted to sending the message and said he has a right to protect the president. 

Schiff led the impeachment of President Donald Trump.