Torrington man dies from injuries after ATV accident

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Police said a man dies after being ejected from an ATV Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of an accident versus a street sign on Albert Street and Lewis Street just before 11 p.m.

According to a release, the ATV lost control at some point and went off the right side of the road into a few bushes and struck a street sign.

The driver was ejected from the ATV and found on the sidewalk after the crash.

Police identified him as 32-year-old Paul Ledda, of Torrington.

Ledda was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

He was the only person riding on the ATV.

The crash is being investigated by the Accident Investigation Team.

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact the investigating officer, Officer Lettieri at 860-489-2000.