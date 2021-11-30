Torrington model train show to help stock up local food bank

Admission is free, but people are asked to donate a non-perishable food item.

TORRINGTON, Conn — The Model Train Show and Food Drive returns this year after a pandemic-enforced absence in 2020, and they said the time off was used to make improvements to models and layouts.

Hosted by the City of Torrington and the Torrington Area Model Railroaders, the show will be held at the Torrington Armory on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5.

Admission is free, but people are asked to donate a non-perishable food item for the Friendly Hands Food Bank. The Torrington Armory is at 153 S. Main St. The show is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The show will feature HO and N scales and will run on layouts that include 1950s-era New England freight trains and coal trains like those that operated in the Appalachian Mountains in the 1970s and early 1980s.

They will also show trains hauling 1970s-era Army tanks and steel and modern intermodal trains like those operating in the cross country today. The HO layout measured 45 feet by 53 feet and the N scale layout is 28 feet by 40 feet.

“Last year we were not able to do the show because of the pandemic, but we used that time wisely to make improvements to our layouts and models,” Club President Dave Ware said. “People who come out to the armory will definitely see lots of new scenes and trains.”

The group said the layouts on display are modular and are built by different members of the club and moved into the armory in sections. Once in the armory, the modules are attached to each other to create one continuous layout.

One of the modules in this layout depicts the now-demolished Torrington Railroad Station. Another features the Thomaston Railroad Station.

