"Highly abnormal" | Torrington PD are searching for a man last seen on Monday

Police said David Marquard had no history of leaving family and friends, calling his disappearance "highly abnormal"

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Torrington Police are looking for a man last seen July 20.

Police said 64-year-old David Marquard, a carpenter, was last seen in the morning before going to work.

Marquard drives a white 2013 Ford Econoline E250 van with a white roof rack, Connecticut registration reads 8CT-281.

According to police, Marquard had no history of leaving his family or friends so they describe his disappearance as "highly abnormal". Marquard had no known medical conditions or addiction-related issues.