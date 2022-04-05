x
Torrington recognized as the state's second cultural district

The cultural district is easy for visitors to recognize
Credit: Google Street View
Warner Theater Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Torrington received a boos Tuesday as Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz and the Department of Economic and Community Development’s Connecticut Office of the Arts established Torrington as a cultural district in Connecticut. 

A cultural district is an area within a city or a town that has numerous cultural activities and facilities as well as assets that are both for-profit and nonprofit. 

This is the second municipality to be named a cultural district. Ridgefield was the first area to win that designation. 

