Torrington recognized as the state's second cultural district

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Torrington received a boos Tuesday as Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz and the Department of Economic and Community Development’s Connecticut Office of the Arts established Torrington as a cultural district in Connecticut.
A cultural district is an area within a city or a town that has numerous cultural activities and facilities as well as assets that are both for-profit and nonprofit.
This is the second municipality to be named a cultural district. Ridgefield was the first area to win that designation.
Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.