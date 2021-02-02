Torrington residents dig themselves out after Nor'easter dumps over a foot of snow

Businesses were back open and people were able to continue with their daily routines once the storm made its way out.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Much of the state spent Tuesday digging themselves out of Monday's Nor'easter after it dumped over a foot of snow in some parts.

One of the towns hardest hit was Torrington.

"It’s tiring. It’s very tiring," said Crystal Veach of Torrington.

Veach decided to not wait until Tuesday morning to start shoveling. Instead, she said she went outside Monday night to get the first layer of snow removed.

"It’ll probably be a couple of days before we really get it where it needs to be. Like I said, with the rain, everything’s going to turn to ice so we’re going to have to keep up with the salt and sand," added Veach.

Right around the corner from her was Christopher Anderson who dealt with his own set of struggles - a snowblower with a broken part and fogged up glasses. He said with the mild temperatures, it made the whole process a little easier.

"I’m great! Since I got the snow pants and layered up, I mean I’m actually very comfortable," said Anderson of Torrington.

Even after successfully clearing a pathway, it is the ice on the ground and large icicles that are the next set of worries.

For people like Linda Owen, she has been outside since the early morning hours with no help.

"I’ll feel it tomorrow morning. I go in and take some ibuprofen every 4-6 hours so tomorrow morning I’ll be ow, ow!" said Owen of Torrington.

With talks of maybe more snow on the way, she said it is the Michigan in her that makes it all okay.

"You got to stay positive! You have to stay positive because otherwise you’re going to fall apart," added Owen.