Torrington man assaulted pair who gave him ride home: Police

Police say he used a Phillips screw driver

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Police have arrested a Torrington man on first degree assault charges after they said he attacked two people who had given him a ride home Saturday night.

Drew Wagner, 28 of Torrington was charged with two counts of first degree assault, two counts of first degree Reckless Endangerment, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Breach of Peace. He was held on $500,000 bond.

Police said shortly before midnight, they were called to the area of 304 Church St. for the report of an assault. According to police, the caller said that they were dropping Wagner off at his home when he began violently attacking her and another person while still in the car.

Police said the first victim had cuts and and punctures to the face, neck, arm and head area. He was taken to Hartford Hospital due to his injuries. The second victim was reported to have one puncture wound to her left cheek area extending to her mouth. "This puncture wound was reportedly similar in shape to the tip of a Philips head screwdriver," said police. She was also taken to Hartford Hospital due to her injuries. Police said their Injuries were not life threatening at this time.

Detectives were on scene for most of the early morning hours collecting evidence, to include locating the screwdriver in the river behind 304 Church Street.