Tourists encouraged to 'Find Your Vibe' in Connecticut

A new tourism campaign for Connecticut focuses on the energy and excitement travelers experience when visiting attractions and other destinations in the state.

CONNECTICUT, USA — "Find Your Vibe" is the slogan for a new tourism campaign that launched Thursday for the state. The Connecticut Office of Tourism hopes the campaign will get people to rediscover Connecticut and themselves.

Officials said “Find Your Vibe,” the campaign's title, reflects "a more updated, youthful, and holistic view of Connecticut’s vibrant culture, while focusing on the energy and excitement travelers experience when visiting attractions and other destinations in the state."

There's also a new look for CTvisit.com, which officials said is the first major update to the state’s official tourism website in years.

“Connecticut is an exciting place to be that offers all kinds of experiences and the ‘Find Your Vibe’ campaign captures that in a way we haven’t seen, heard, or felt before,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “All of this is great news for Connecticut businesses and the state’s economy as we head into the summer months.”

The $3 million campaign runs from May through Labor Day including:

Inflight video on JetBlue for the entire summer on targeted flights, including all those into New York City, Boston, Connecticut, and in/out of Florida, as well as all domestic flights (50 states, Caribbean, and Canada) on American Airlines in August.

Takeover of the large digital billboards in the new Moynihan Train Hall in Penn Station in New York City.

High-impact transportation placements targeting the Hamptons, NYC Pride, and The Governors Ball.

“The campaign and website showcase Connecticut’s tourism assets from a vibrant, edgier and inclusive angle, reflecting our various lifestyles and communities, attractions to adrenaline-pumping activities, unique places to stay to culinary experiences, cultural hotspots to LGBTQ+ celebrations, multicultural festivals to gaming, and so much more,” Noelle Stevenson, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, said.

Studies by the Connecticut Office of Tourism showed that in 2019, tourism brought $15.5 billion to the state.

