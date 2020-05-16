Tow truck driver finds 2-year-old child wandering Naugatuck street

The tow truck driver saw the baby walking around on Ward Street.

Police responded to Ward Street Friday morning on calls of a wandering 2-year-old child.

A tow truck driver was said to be the first person to see the child walking around barefoot in pajamas. Eventually, Naugatuck police and several neighbors were able to find the home of the child and his parents.

DCF is working with police to find out what led to the child walking around the street alone. No arrests have been made at this time.