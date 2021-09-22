Town hall meeting addresses parents' concerns about behavioral issues at New Britain high school

"For them to have to stay home because of that makes us wonder how severe was it and what really led to that decision," a junior class parent told FOX61.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A virtual town hall planned before behavioral problems at New Britain High School were brought to light, served as a place for parents to share their concerns.

Wednesday was a remote learning day for high school students, so administrators could discuss next steps to address the problems that range from fights to the destruction of property.

"We really needed to pull together the entire administrative and support staff team together to really begin to identify and support students," New Britain High School principal, Damon Pearce, said.

Parents said they are concerned about what has been going on at the school.

"For them to have to stay home because of that makes us wonder how severe was it and what really led to that decision," Vilmaris Diaz, a junior class parent told FOX61.

"As a father you worry about your child, you definitely worry about your child," sophomore parent Rodney Jackson added. "We don't need this; they need to be in school they need to learn.

During the town hall meeting, many of the questions centered around what consequences the students are facing.

"There's not one consequence, it's on a continuum. It's on a range right? From an expulsion, to providing a mentor. And it depends on the situation, the student," superintendent of schools Nancy Sarra said.

School leaders explained there are state guidelines that must be followed when it comes to consequences for students, and that they are likely very different from when parents were in school.

Those guidelines are based on research into what works and what does not, according to officials.

"All of that research tells us that you know punitive measures don't necessarily correct behaviors," district coordinator of special education at New Britain Public Schools, Donnah Swaby said.

Administrators pointed to the adjustment of returning to school in-person after more than a year of remote learning as a factor of some of the behavioral problems.

Students will be back in-person Thursday, for half-days Thursday and Friday.

According to a letter from the principal sent to families, the decision was made so administrators have, 'a little more time to implement the support plan for improving climate at New Britain High School.'

One of the final questions at the town hall meeting was about what will be done to keep students safe when they return.

"What the admin staff has done is we have cleared our schedule for the next two days where we can be as present as we can to continue to identify and support kids going forward," Pearce said.

Parents can continue to voice their concerns at a PTO meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday at New Britain High School.

