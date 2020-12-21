Massachusetts priest injured in church fire

The rectory of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church caught fire just before 2 a.m., with flames still visible nearly three hours later.

TOWNSEND, Mass. — (FOX25) -- A priest in Townsend, Massachusetts was injured Monday morning after flames tore through the rectory of a church, FOX25 reports.

The rectory of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church caught fire just before 2 a.m., with flames still visible nearly three hours later. FOX25 reports fire crews from several surrounding towns were called in to help.

Townsend Fire Chief Mark Boynton said the priest was inside the rectory and heard the smoke detectors going off on the first floor. He used a fire extinguisher to try to put out the flames but the fire grew. The priest, whom officials have not named, suffered burns to his hands and was taken to the hospital but has since been released, he said.

The second floor of the building collapsed onto the first as firefighters continued to put out hotspots.