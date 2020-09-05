Tractor trailer driver in critical condition after accident on Route 80 in New Haven

The tractor trailer exited I-91 North at exit 8 prior to the accident, police said.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident Saturday involving a tractor trailer.

According to officials, the accident occurred on Route 80 in the area of Middletown Avenue and Foxon Boulevard.

The tractor trailer exited I-91 North at exit 8 prior to the accident, police said.

The tractor trailer driver was transported to an area hospital.

According to police, he is listed in critical condition.

The NHPD Accident Reconstruction Team is on scene.