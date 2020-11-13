Tractor trailer driver killed in crash on I-395 in Griswold, State Police investigating

GRISWOLD, Conn. — State Police are seeking witnesses as they investigate a fatal accident that closed I-395 South in Griswold Thursday night.
According to officials, a tractor trailer was traveling in the area of exits 28 and 24, when the driver later identified as 64-year-old Kevin Scott of Pepperell, MA, lost control for unknown reasons.
Scott swerved left to right, and drove through a metal beam guard rail along the right shoulder.
The tractor trailer then traveled down a steep embankment and came to an uncontrolled final resting position against a tree.
Scott was pronounced deceased on scene, troopers said.
The Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad responded to assist with the investigation.
I-395 South in that area reopened shortly before 8 a.m. Friday. This collision remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding collision please contact TPR Workman #568 at Troop E 860-848-6500.