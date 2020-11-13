Tractor trailer driver killed in crash on I-395 in Griswold, State Police investigating

64-year-old Kevin Scott of Pepperell, MA, lost control for unknown reasons, State Police said.

GRISWOLD, Conn. — State Police are seeking witnesses as they investigate a fatal accident that closed I-395 South in Griswold Thursday night.

According to officials, a tractor trailer was traveling in the area of exits 28 and 24, when the driver later identified as 64-year-old Kevin Scott of Pepperell, MA, lost control for unknown reasons.

Scott swerved left to right, and drove through a metal beam guard rail along the right shoulder.

The tractor trailer then traveled down a steep embankment and came to an uncontrolled final resting position against a tree.

Scott was pronounced deceased on scene, troopers said.

The Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad responded to assist with the investigation.

I-395 South in that area reopened shortly before 8 a.m. Friday. This collision remains under investigation.