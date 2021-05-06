Tractor-trailer driver charged in road rage incident involving gun

State Police say the received a report Wednesday of an active road rage incident between two tractor trailers on I-84 West in the area of exit 23.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Missouri truck driver is facing charges after a road rage incident that took place Wednesday on the highway in Waterbury.

State Police say they received a report around 3:30 p.m. of an active road rage incident between two tractor-trailers on I-84 West in the area of exit 23.

According to reports, one of the drivers waved a gun during the incident.

Officials identified that driver as 54-year-odl Thomas Colburn, of Cabool, MO.

Troopers arrested Colburn and charged him with the following:

Weapons in Vehicles

Possession of a Firearm without a Permit

Possession of Large Capacity Magazines

2nd degree Threatening

2nd degree Breach of Peace

Colburn was later released from Troop A on a $5,000 cash bond.

He is expected to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 25.

