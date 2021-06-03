California tractor-trailer driver arrested after nunchucks assault in South Windsor: police

Police said the driver struck an employee in the head three times with the nunchucks.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A truck driver from California was arrested in South Windsor after he allegedly assaulted a man with wooden nunchucks.

Police said 34-year-old Maximum Elbey, of Sun Valley, California, allegedly attack an employee at Mobis Parts America during an argument Wednesday just before 8 p.m.

They said the victim was struck in the head three times with the wooden nunchucks before Elbey was restrained by other employees. Elbey was restrained until police arrived.

The employee was taken to the hospital with minor physical injuries, police said.

In Elbey’s tractor-trailer, police reportedly found two 13-inch-long swords and several other martial arts-style weapons.

Elbey was charged with illegal possession of a weapon inside a vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon, breach of peace in the 2nd degree, assault in the 2nd degree, and assault in the 3rd degree.

He was held on a $75,000 bond.

