Tractor-trailer rolls over in Avon near Route 10

AVON, Connecticut — A tractor-trailer carrying masonry supplies rolled over in the area of Route 10.

Police responded to the area of Route 10 and Waterville Road Thursday afternoon. The truck was trying to turn onto Route 10 when it tipped over. The materials the truck was carrying spilled onto the lawns of businesses at 3 Waterville Road and 5 Waterville Road.

The truck driver was not injured but take to the hospital as a precautionary measure. DEEP was notified of a small diesel fuel leak from the truck.