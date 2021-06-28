Tractor-trailer snags wires in Simsbury causing power outage, road closure

Rt. 185 and Nod Road are shut down

SIMSBURY, Conn. — A tractor-trailer snagged wires Monday morning causing a road closure and a power outage in the area.

Police said the incident took place on Rt. 185 and Nod Rd in Simsbury when a tractor-trailer snagged low hanging wires. One other car also was involved

There were no injuries. Rt. 185 and Nod Road is shut down and power was shut off in that area.

Crews are still at the scene.

