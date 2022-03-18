Tractor-trailer tires smash state police cruiser on I-84 in Willington

Pictures from state police show that the tires smashed the trunk hood and rear window of the cruiser.

WILLINGTON, Conn. — A Connecticut State Police trooper on Interstate 84 narrowly avoided serious injuries on Friday morning after tires from a tractor-trailer came loose and landed on his cruiser.

A state police trooper was parked off the roadway of I-84 west near the Exit 70 ramp in Willington when his cruiser was struck by double tractor-trailer tires that came off of a passing truck.

Pictures from state police show that the tires smashed the trunk hood and rear window of the cruiser.

The tractor-trailer driver did not stop, so the state trooper tried to follow it but was unsuccessful. The tractor-trailer has not been found yet, according to police.

The trooper safely pulled over and was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Merrill at Troop C at 860-896-3200.

