Movie set, community events to close some streets in Hartford this weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. — Traffic in and around downtown Hartford is going to look a little different this weekend due to several street closures.

The Hartford Police Department issued a travel advisory saying that due to upcoming events, several areas in town will see some road closures.

One that might affect the morning commute on Friday the set for a Hallmark movie. From 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17 until 12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, Capitol Avenue will be closed between Main Street and Hudson Street.

The Friday afternoon commute might also be snarled as Trumbull Street, between Asylum and Church Streets will be closed from 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The road closures are for the Pratt Street Salsa Social.

Police said parking will not be allowed during those hours and towing will be enforced.

On Saturday, the Foodshare Walk Against Hunger is closing downtown roads near Dunkin’ Donut Park, Trumbull Street, Anne Street, and areas around Bushnell Park. A no parking and tow zone will be enforced.

