Traffic is up, so are accidents on CT. roadways

HARTFORD, Conn. — Cars and trucks riding on Connecticut roads went down dramatically after the Covid-19 crisis took hold but that was temporary.

“We had a brief lull,” said Chris Hayes from Travelers Insurance in Hartford. Hayes is a vice president of risk control at Travelers who has been running numbers of late – some of them sobering as more and more cars crowd state roads.

Hayes noted that vehicle deaths are at 174 already this year, up from 146 from 2019. Hayes attributes some of the tragedies to a false sense of security due the perception that fewer drivers are on the streets. "People have this perception the roads are less crowded and they are safer,"