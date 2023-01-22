Tragedy in Monterey Park hitting home for the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in CT

State Attorney General William Tong said the Asian and Pacific Islander community will persevere.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — There is power in community and on days like Lunar New Year, when a college student like Daniel Zhang is forging his way in his new home, Hong Kong Market brings him a sense of community.

“Lunar New Year is something that I usually spend with family and now being in college and being away and not having them to celebrate, originally the prospect seemed really lonely but as soon as I stepped in here and saw everyone shopping for the snacks, the groceries that are so familiar to me it definitely felt like I was at home again,” said Daniel Zhang.

Originating in multiple countries in east Asia, Lunar New Year is filled with rich culture and tradition that centers around the hope for good fortune and prosperity.

“Where we come from Lunar New Year is a big tradition. We’re always gathered with family and cooking big dinners together,” said Conner Hua.

On the Eve of this Lunar New Year, the community of Monterey Park, California was hit with tragedy and grief when a gunman killed 10 people and injured 10 more in a Monterey Park ballroom shooting. Hua said he is from there.

“I used to work in Monterey Park so it’s kind of close to home. And just knowing that it happened on the Eve of Lunar New Year was a little traumatic,” said Hua.

State Attorney General William Tong tweeted in part: “We are so much stronger than the hateful, and that is why we will never yield to fear,”

“Our hearts go out to people in Monterey Park, and this is a great tragedy, but I bet you people in Monetary Park would agree. We are not going to let hate and violence take away our love and joy and time with our families,” said Tong.

Zhang echoes that the tragedy made the celebration feel especially important.

“Just that we need to remind ourselves of community and that we need to stand together. Grief and celebration, sometimes they seem incompatible. But sometimes being in community is the best remedy of dealing with episodes of hate like this,” said Zang.

