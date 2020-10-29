Officials say the contents of derailed tank cars have been contained and no one was injured.

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — A train derailment in Mauriceville Thursday morning forced the evacuation of two school campuses and residents within a mile radius of the accident after five rail cars were found to be leaking.

A Kansas City Southern train derailed at about 7:30 a.m. along FM 1130 in Mauriceville according to a news release from the Orange County Office of Emergency Management.

The derailment involved 25 rail cars, including 15 loaded cars and 10 empty ones, the release said.

Five tank cars were breached with four leaking a petroleum product that “that did not represent a risk to the general population” according to the release.

The fifth leaking tank car was carrying a “corrosive product that is being contained.”

Derailed cars were visible in the area tipped over along the track as well as on top of each other.

The derailment damaged Entergy power lines in the area and at one point 2200 customers in the area were without power according to an Entergy Spokesperson.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the scene near the intersection of Texas 62 and FM 1130 in Mauriceville just after 7:30 a.m.

A hazmat crew was working along with deputies and firefighters from Mauriceville Emergency Service District 4.

As a precaution everyone within a mile radius of the derailment was asked to evacuate the area by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The “exclusion zone” will be reduced in the next few hours according to the county.

No injuries were reported following the incident which approximately 600 residents.

Students at the nearby campuses of Mauriceville Elementary School and Mauriceville Middle School were evacuated by buses to the Little-Cypress-Mauriceville High School according to district spokesperson Sherry Combs.

Parents were asked to pick up their children at the high school according to Combs.

People are being asked to avoid the area of the derailment according to the sheriff's office.

Kansas City Southern is working with local and state agencies to clean up the spilled products the release said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.