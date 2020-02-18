Transgender athletes seek to become defendants in lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed last week by attorneys for three female runners.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two transgender high school runners want to become defendants in a federal lawsuit that seeks to block them from participating in girls sports in Connecticut.

Lawyers for Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood say they would be stripped of the right to run track this spring if a judge rules against a state policy that allows high school athletes to compete as the gender with which they identify.

