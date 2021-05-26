Appeal filed against federal court ruling on transgender athletes

The lawsuit was filed by cisgender runners who argued they were deprived of wins by being forced to compete against two transgender runners

HARTFORD, Conn. — An appeal has been submitted against a U.S. District Court ruling that threw out their lawsuit seeking to bar transgender athletes from competing in girls' events.

In April, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit by four female student-athletes that sought to prevent transgender athletes from competing in girls' high school sports in Connecticut.

The lawyers for the girls did not specify on what grounds they would appeal.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference allows high school athletes to compete in sports according to their gender identity. The lawsuit was filed a year ago by cisgender runners who argued they were deprived of wins, state titles, and athletic opportunities by being forced to compete against two transgender sprinters.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Chatigny dismissed the lawsuit last month on procedural grounds, saying in his ruling that there was no dispute to resolve because the two transgender athletes have graduated.

In his ruling, Chatigny said CIAC's policy had "become moot" due to the graduation of two transgender athletes, "whose participation in girls’ track provided the impetus for this action."

He continued: "There is no indication that (Alanna) Smith and (Ashley) Nicoletti will encounter competition by a transgender student in a CIAC-sponsored event next season. Defendants’ counsel have represented that they know of no transgender student who will be participating in girls’ track at that time."

At least 30 state legislatures have introduced bills restricting transgender athletes from competing according to their gender identity.

