New travel requirements for Massachusetts go into effect August 1st

The new requirements apply to every state in the country outside of New England, New York, and New Jersey.

BOSTON — Heading to the Cape? Boston? Even Great Barrington for a hike? Then you're going to have to make sure you're following Massachusetts' new travel requirements that go into effect today.

The requirements are close to what Connecticut also has, but in Massachusetts' case, they are applying it to almost every state in the country except for those in New England and New York and New Jersey.

So, those of us from Connecticut don't have to worry that much, but if you have friends from a high-risk state heading to Massachusetts, let them know what will be required from them.

Massachusetts has stated that if you are traveling from a high-risk COVID-19 state, then you must fill out a contact form and self-quarantine for 14 days. Failure to comply can lead to a $500 per day you're in the state.

Here are the exceptions to that requirement:

Lower-risk State: This includes individuals coming from a COVID-19 lower-risk state within the United States (New England, New Jersey, New York).

Transitory travel: This includes people who are passing through Massachusetts and permits travelers to drive through the State or to connect to their airplane, bus or train, or to stop at a highway rest stop, but this exception extends only so long as is reasonably required for the traveler to complete their transit, make any necessary airplane, bus, or train connection, or make use of travel services such as at a highway rest stop.

When you go out, remember to bring a face covering or mask with you – and be sure to wear it in any public spaces where you can’t keep 6 feet of distance from others. Learn more: https://t.co/b5wYvZFYEV #covid19MA pic.twitter.com/3ijUDA56U0 — Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) July 31, 2020

If you plan on testing before your arrival to Massachusetts, the testing must be by a method approved by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, which you can learn more about here. You must be able to prove a negative test result upon request.