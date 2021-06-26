Travelers Championship: Jason Day leads contested leader board

Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied in second and seven golfers are tied for third.

CROMWELL, Conn. — It was a busy day at the end of the second round of the Travelers Championship with still no one really running away with the lead.

On Friday, Jason Day finished the day in the leader with -9 under. Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok, the co-leader in round one, are tied in second with -8 under.

As of Saturday at noon, they remain in the same position.

Seven golfers are tied for fourth with -7 under.

Day and Watson will begin their third round on Saturday when they tee off at 2 p.m. Hickok and Russell Henley are scheduled to play at 1:50 p.m.

Some of the notable names are scheduled to begin their third round in the morning. Phil Mickelson is even par and Brooks Koepka started at 10:45 a.m. and is 2 under.

The weather this weekend is supposed to be humid with temperatures in the 80s and a possibility of an isolated shower on Saturday.

