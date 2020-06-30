Travelers Championship to help fund police training initiative

HARTFORD, Conn — The Travelers Championship is giving some of the money raised by last week’s golf tournament in Connecticut to create a training program that will teach police in how to deal with young people, especially in Black and racially diverse communities.
The tournament and the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving announced Tuesday they are teaming to provide $300,000 over the next two years to launch the Connecticut Institute for Youth and Police Relations.
Officials said the institute will assist police officers in learning how to maintain public safety while also serving the best interests of young adults.
"We are grateful to have the opportunity to join the Travelers Championship on funding this holistic, evidence-based approach to training officers on building meaningful relationships with young people and better supporting the community,” said Hartford Foundation President Jay Williams through a release. "This program has received extensive support from local police departments throughout Greater Hartford, as their buy-in and commitment are crucial to the long-term success of this important initiative."
"The Capitol Region Chiefs of Police Association is honored to be working with the Center for Advanced Policing and the Tow Youth Justice Institute,” said Windsor Police Chief Donald Melanson, President of the Capitol Region Chiefs of Police Association. Chief Melanson was quoted in the release from the Hartford Foundation. “Providing comprehensive training to expand our officers’ skills and ability to use a restorative approach in their interactions with our youth is vital to successful youth engagement. As seen throughout our nation, law enforcement must continue the important work of building trust and legitimacy with the communities we serve. Understanding the impact of trauma on youth and families and interacting with youth in conversation will go a long way toward bettering police – youth relations. These interactions will assist in developing lasting positive police relations to build a better future for all."