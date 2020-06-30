Travelers Championship to help fund police training initiative

$300,000 will be donated over the next two years to launch the Connecticut Institute for Youth and Police Relations.

HARTFORD, Conn — The Travelers Championship is giving some of the money raised by last week’s golf tournament in Connecticut to create a training program that will teach police in how to deal with young people, especially in Black and racially diverse communities.

The tournament and the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving announced Tuesday they are teaming to provide $300,000 over the next two years to launch the Connecticut Institute for Youth and Police Relations.

Officials said the institute will assist police officers in learning how to maintain public safety while also serving the best interests of young adults.

"We are grateful to have the opportunity to join the Travelers Championship on funding this holistic, evidence-based approach to training officers on building meaningful relationships with young people and better supporting the community,” said Hartford Foundation President Jay Williams through a release. "This program has received extensive support from local police departments throughout Greater Hartford, as their buy-in and commitment are crucial to the long-term success of this important initiative."