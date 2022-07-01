Some flights at Bradley Airport and across Northeast canceled due to morning snow

12% of flights at Bradley were impacted Friday. Regionally, snow impacted more than 2,400 flights across the Northeast

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Friday’s winter weather scrubbed more than 2,400 flights across the Northeast. At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, that was no exception. The weather left some winter-weary travelers wondering when they would be able to escape the cold.



“It’s such a coordinated effort,” said Alisa Sisic, Director of Communications for Bradley Airport.

Snow removal is what Bradley International Airport practices even in the heat of the summer.

“I know that can seem odd to be doing in the summer but that’s really what you need,” explained Sisic.

Snow and ice removal operations are down to a science here at @Bradley_Airport. I’m told they have crews that train this even in the summer. Nice @JetBlue #AirBus @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/MzTch1KHaE — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) January 7, 2022

The good news was that despite the first plowable snow of the season there was more green than red on the arrival and departure board. Only 12% of flights were impacted.

Not looking too bad on the arrival and departure board @Bradley_Airport. Airport says only about 12% of flights were cancelled. Mostly morning flights. @FOX61News @WeatherCT pic.twitter.com/Jq4RikBTH1 — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) January 7, 2022

The snow is why Iris Hernandez came to New England all the way from tropical Puerto Rico.

“It was awesome. Weather was great, and the snow was great. The kids did some skiing. It was really great,” she explained.

On the other hand, Denise Londraville and her husband Eddie came to Bradley to escape the snow on a two-month vacation to Florida. Ironically, the snow is what is keeping her here.

“I heard it’s delayed. It was my only ride. I guess we’ll just have to sit at the bar,” said Londraville.

Except, she couldn’t. COVID closed the Cask and Barrel bar and restaurant inside the concourse at Bradley at the onset of the pandemic and it hasn't reopened.

But one thing that was open was the COVID testing site that Griffin Health operates. Getting a test can help travelers know before they go.

“Most days are pretty busy, but the last couple of days have been pretty slow. I think just because of the weather,” explained Chelsea St. Angelo, who conducts the testing.

The COVID testing site @Bradley_Airport is still open today. It’s only for passengers and staff. Great way to #KnowBeforeYouGo … @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/YdgRK7o2fb — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) January 7, 2022

On Friday, only about a dozen people showed up to get tested. Usually, it’s more than 100. Bradley’s COVID testing is only available for passengers and staff. However, Griffin health also operates two other sites that are available for the general public in New Britain and Bristol.

