Some flights at Bradley Airport and across Northeast canceled due to morning snow

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Friday’s winter weather scrubbed more than 2,400 flights across the Northeast. At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, that was no exception. The weather left some winter-weary travelers wondering when they would be able to escape the cold.
“It’s such a coordinated effort,” said Alisa Sisic, Director of Communications for Bradley Airport.
Snow removal is what Bradley International Airport practices even in the heat of the summer.
“I know that can seem odd to be doing in the summer but that’s really what you need,” explained Sisic.
The good news was that despite the first plowable snow of the season there was more green than red on the arrival and departure board. Only 12% of flights were impacted.
The snow is why Iris Hernandez came to New England all the way from tropical Puerto Rico.
“It was awesome. Weather was great, and the snow was great. The kids did some skiing. It was really great,” she explained.
On the other hand, Denise Londraville and her husband Eddie came to Bradley to escape the snow on a two-month vacation to Florida. Ironically, the snow is what is keeping her here.
“I heard it’s delayed. It was my only ride. I guess we’ll just have to sit at the bar,” said Londraville.
Except, she couldn’t. COVID closed the Cask and Barrel bar and restaurant inside the concourse at Bradley at the onset of the pandemic and it hasn't reopened.
But one thing that was open was the COVID testing site that Griffin Health operates. Getting a test can help travelers know before they go.
“Most days are pretty busy, but the last couple of days have been pretty slow. I think just because of the weather,” explained Chelsea St. Angelo, who conducts the testing.
On Friday, only about a dozen people showed up to get tested. Usually, it’s more than 100. Bradley’s COVID testing is only available for passengers and staff. However, Griffin health also operates two other sites that are available for the general public in New Britain and Bristol.
Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.