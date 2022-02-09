Travelers flock to Connecticut shoreline for Labor Day weekend

It's known as the unofficial end of summer and brings a boost for seasonal businesses.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Travelers are flocking to the Connecticut shoreline to enjoy the lobster rolls and be by the water this Labor Day weekend. It's known as the unofficial end of summer and brings a boost for seasonal businesses.

Seafood restaurant Abbot’s Lobster In the Rough in Noank was a busy spot Friday afternoon as early travelers poured in for the weekend.

Mike Torre and his wife came out to the shoreline from Wallingford.

“It’s a beautiful day. It’s nice out. Temperatures are good. That’s it. We’re happy to enjoy the day," Torre said. “We’ve already been out boating and now Abbot's for a lobster roll.”

The lobster rolls, steamed mussels, and clam chowder were the hot items on the menu for visitors, but the main star was the lobster dinners.

“It’s definitely one of the busiest weekends of the year,” said Chelsea Leonard, Owner of Abbott's. ”We’re prepped up, we’ve gotten our deliveries in and we’ll be getting lobsters in every day throughout the weekend.”

It's an important weekend for seasonal shoreline businesses, like Abbott’s, as summer wraps up. They’re open from May to October.

“It’s been a great summer here. We’ve been busy. The staffing situation is a bit better than last year. Still could be better, but we’ve seen some improvements," Leonard said.

After this weekend, Leonard said Abbot's will go to weekends only and will stay open until Columbus Day.

Road trippers are feeling less pain at the pump this holiday weekend; gas prices are at $3.59 in Old Saybrook, down 75 cents from the Connecticut average one month ago, according to data from AAA.

A couple who made the roughly 200 mile trip from Sunapee, New Hampshire to celebrate their 38th wedding anniversary.

“Seafood, nice view out here and perfect weather. Prices are good," said Steven Marshall.

