Travelers 'hitting pause' on return to downtown Hartford office indefinitely due to COVID-19

Travelers Insurance announced Tuesday its decision to "hit pause once again on return-to-office plans."

In a letter to employees and obtained by FOX61, Chairman and CEO Alan Schnitzer said the decision comes following the highly contagious omicron variant and spikes in COVID-19 infection rates.

The return date was set for January 18, but it has now been pushed back indefinitely.

"Omicron isn’t the first curveball the pandemic has thrown our way, and it might not be the last," Schnitzer wrote. "But with each new twist and turn since March 2020, you’ve shown extraordinary resilience, dedication and professionalism. It’s hard not to be optimistic when you’re part of the Travelers family."

Nearly 7,000 employees at the Hartford location are impacted by the decision.

Schnitzer added that the company's offices remain open currently to employees who would like to come in, but access is limited to those who are fully vaccinated.

"If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s how to adapt to changing circumstances," Schnitzer said. "We’re grateful for your flexibility as we continue to navigate this challenging time. And we look forward to beginning our new way of working sometime in 2022."

