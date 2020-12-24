Traveling for the holidays? | Here's what you should know if leaving from Bradley Airport

There is a COVID testing site right inside the airport, and according to officials, they're averaging about 300 tests per day.

GRANBY, Conn. — A typically busy travel day is a little bit quieter this year. Still, some people are hopping on flights for the holiday.

Bradley is anticipating holiday travel is going to be down 56% in comparison to the holiday period last year.

But for those who are planning to travel, there are a couple of things you should keep in mind as the state's travel advisory recently changed.

All travelers coming into Connecticut from any state besides New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island will have to quarantine for 10 days, or provide a negative COVID-19 test result.

There is a testing site right inside the airport, and according to officials, they're averaging about 300 tests per day.

During his latest COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Lamont expressed concern about holiday travel, asking residents not to unless necessary.

He also mentioned his worry about flights being crowded and some travelers FOX61 spoke to shared that same concern.

The CDC recommends taking all of the necessary precautions like hand sanitizing and mask wearing if you do plan on traveling for the holidays.

It's also recommended that travelers get a flu shot before going, and to delay a trip if you or someone you are traveling with are sick.

As far as other ways to travel... AAA is anticipating a drop in auto travel by 31% for New Englanders.