The tree came down on Belle Avenue while three people and a baby were inside the home said, one fire official. Everyone was able to get out safely.

A tree was knocked over onto a house in Enfield on Belle Ave Wednesday afternoon.

A fire chief said that three adults and a baby were home when the tree came down and all made it out safely.

Officials added there was damage to the corner of the house and the car.

Scenes from Enfield where a tree fell on a house @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/sccn2gmDS0 — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) July 6, 2021

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.