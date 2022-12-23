Tree falls on South Windsor home during holiday storm; no injuries reported

The storm, which began with a lot of rain overnight, has caused many trees, branches, and overall debris to fall on the roadways.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A home in South Windsor suffered significant damage after a tree fell on its roof as a strong holiday storm brought gusty winds and rain across Connecticut.

The South Windsor Fire Department said no injuries were reported from the tree falling. It did not say where in South Windsor the house was located.

The storm, which began with a lot of rain overnight, has caused many trees, branches, and overall debris to fall on the roadways. The fire department warned drivers to use caution and drive slowly.

"AVOID - STAY AWAY from ALL downed wires!!" the fire department said on Facebook.

The state was pelted with heavy rain and gusty wind Friday as anywhere between 1.5 to 3 inches of rain are expected to fall. A wind advisory and coastal flood warnings were in place for much of the day.

Eversource said they expect upwards of 400,000 power outages from the storm alone. By mid-morning, nearly 100,000 power outages were reported.

If you need to report an outage to Eversource, head here or text STAT to 23129 to get power alerts and restoration times.

