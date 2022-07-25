Tree limbs fall as warm temperatures rise throughout Connecticut

Signs of an unhealthy tree can include a loss of leaves and bark, the presence of insects, or mushrooms growing at the base.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — It doesn’t take much wind or rain for a large tree limb to fall. B&M Tree Services has had 3 calls for downed tree limbs even before the storms started. That’s because just like humans, trees can undergo heat stress. Their limbs start to droop and are more susceptible to snap.

"You are not going to get a warning when it’s coming down," said Joe Braga, B&M Tree Services.



It’s recommended you get a tree inspection every 3 years.

"We probably got 1,000 calls. A regular thunderstorm we might get 100 calls," said Braga.



"We don’t have to check our trees anymore because we lost the big one in our front yards a couple of years ago but it was not healthy and that’s how we found out," said Daniel Barrett of West Hartford.



When a large rotted maple tree limb came crashing down over the weekend. It did so while a boy and his dog were sitting on the front steps.



"There was no wind. My son was sitting on the front step with the puppy and they were just hanging out my son heard a crack. He thought it was squirrels in the tree but the crack got louder and he saw it come down. He jumped and said to the puppy, run," said Barrett.



In that incident, no one was hurt. B&M Tree Services also said it’s important to do your homework before hiring a tree company and that price isn’t everything. Make sure the company has the proper licensing and insurance.

