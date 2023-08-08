Tree worker who fell from bucket truck has died: Plainville police

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified about the fall.

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — A tree worker who fell and became trapped by a tree-trimming truck bucket last week has died, according to Plainville police.

The worker, identified as Michael Holcomb, died from his injuries Sunday night, police confirmed to FOX61.

Holcomb was in the bucket of the bucket truck trimming trees at Hollyberry Lane on Wednesday when the boom of the truck failed, causing the bucket to fall. Holcomb became partially trapped by the bucket while suffering severe injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified about the fall.

