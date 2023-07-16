x
Trees, building damaged by wind in Wethersfield.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, several trees and building were damaged by the wind.
Credit: Town of Wethersfield Emergency Operations Center
Several trees were damaged.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Officials with the Town of Wethersfield Emergency Operations Center have reported wind damage in the area if 1260 Silas Deane Highway. 

A number of small trees came down as well.

