Trees, wires down around Enfield following storm

People in the area said the storm moved through quickly.

ENFIELD, Conn — After a storm moved through Thursday evening, several neighborhoods in Enfield were left with damage. Trees and wires were down on several roads off of South Road and Raffia Road Trees left several streets blocked off.

"The winds picked up I came out I stepped on the porch, it seemed like the rain and wind were going sideways. I stepped back off the porch cause the porch has a lot of windows. The storm passed, I went to the front, came to the back, and first set of branches that are on the ground had fallen," said Warren Herrington. He said he nearly got hit by a fallen branch in his yard on Wilstar Circle.

"I walked the perimeter, came back and as I was entering the house I heard a large crack and the second part of the tree came off, the treetop came off, damaged my neighbor's fence and mine and impaled itself in the ground a good four feet," he said.

A tree fell on top of a house on Cora Street less than a mile away. The homeowner told FOX61 she was in the room where the tree fell at the time, but no one was hurt.

