Tribe leader, Gov. Lamont trade barbs over sports betting bills

HARTFORD, Conn. — A dispute between a tribal leader and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont over competing bills to allow sports betting in the state has intensified.

Mashantucket Pequot Chairman Rodney Butler said Thursday that the plan supported by Lamont would violate the state's gambling agreement with his tribe and the Mohegan Tribe.

Butler says breaking that deal would jeopardize the more than $250 million the state receives annually from the tribes' casinos.

The bill would allow the tribes, the state lottery and others to conduct sports wagering, but the tribes believe they have exclusive rights.