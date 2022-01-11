Tributes pouring in for Connecticut teen hockey player who died during game

GREENWICH, Conn. — Tributes from all over are being posted on social media for a Connecticut 10th-grade hockey player who died after a collision with another player during a game.
Police say the accident occurred Thursday as the Brunswick school, a college preparatory school for boys in Greenwich, played St. Luke’s School, a private co-educational school from New Canaan.
St. Luke’s identified the player as Teddy Balkind. Police and school officials say Balkind fell to the ice and the other player was unable to stop, resulting in a collision. The prep school player was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he died.
"Teddy skated for the New Canaan Winter Club throughout his youth hockey career and was known to all as an all-around incredible young man, son and brother," New Canaan police said Friday.
Police added, "The men and women of the New Canaan Police Department offer our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Balkind family and all of those impacted by this tragic incident."
NHL teams, former NHL players, local, college and hockey clubs posted pictures of their hockey sticks by the door with the hashtag #sticksoutforTeddy
Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.
---
