Tributes pouring in for Connecticut teen hockey player who died during game

Police and school officials say Balkind fell to the ice and the other player was unable to stop, resulting in a collision.

GREENWICH, Conn. — Tributes from all over are being posted on social media for a Connecticut 10th-grade hockey player who died after a collision with another player during a game.

Police say the accident occurred Thursday as the Brunswick school, a college preparatory school for boys in Greenwich, played St. Luke’s School, a private co-educational school from New Canaan.

St. Luke’s identified the player as Teddy Balkind. Police and school officials say Balkind fell to the ice and the other player was unable to stop, resulting in a collision. The prep school player was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he died.

"Teddy skated for the New Canaan Winter Club throughout his youth hockey career and was known to all as an all-around incredible young man, son and brother," New Canaan police said Friday.

Police added, "The men and women of the New Canaan Police Department offer our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Balkind family and all of those impacted by this tragic incident."

NHL teams, former NHL players, local, college and hockey clubs posted pictures of their hockey sticks by the door with the hashtag #sticksoutforTeddy

My thoughts and prayers go out to the Balkind family. An absolutely unimaginable tragedy. My heart is heavy today. If anyone knows the family, please let me know. #sticksoutforTeddy — Real Bobby Orr (@RealBobbyOrr) January 8, 2022

The Missouri State University Ice Bears join the entire hockey world in sending our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and teammates of Teddy Balkind who tragically died following an on-ice accident. RIP Teddy #sticksoutforTeddy pic.twitter.com/dQxTRBzQ8D — MO State Ice Hockey (@MOStateHockey) January 8, 2022

Our hearts are with the Balkind family and all of those who loved Teddy. We keep the St. Luke's and Brunswick School communities in our thoughts and prayers during this tragic time #sticksoutforTeddy pic.twitter.com/EYqRvzrp2A — Holy Cross Women's Hockey (@HCrossWHockey) January 8, 2022

The Yale Hockey Family mourns the loss of high school player Teddy Balkind. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family as well as the St. Lukes and Brunswick Schools.

#sticksoutforteddy | #ThisIsYale pic.twitter.com/kBv8WZdWjK — Yale Men's Hockey (@YaleMHockey) January 8, 2022

We were devastated to hear that Teddy Balkind, 15, of St Lukes School CT, lost his life last night. We are players, we are parents, we are hockey and we are all family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends #sticksoutforTeddy pic.twitter.com/ByVwsLZqnD — Greenwich Varsity Hockey (@greenwichpuck) January 8, 2022

Our Connecticut hockey community tragically lost one of our own last night. The Trojans send our condolences to the Balkind family, as well as the St. Luke’s, Brunswick and New Canaan hockey programs. We are with all of you! Rest easy Teddy! #SticksOutForTeddy pic.twitter.com/4HG6795u9i — Lyman Hall Trojans Hockey (@LHTrojansHockey) January 7, 2022

We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Teddy Balkind and to everyone at St. Luke's and Brunswick. We hold you in our thoughts and prayers.#sticksoutforTeddy pic.twitter.com/WVwzxY4OFW — Salisbury Hockey (@sarumhockey) January 8, 2022

UConn Hockey mourns the loss of CT high school player Teddy Balkind. We send our deepest condolences to the Balkind family and the St. Luke’s and Brunswick communities. We will be thinking of Teddy as we step on the ice for our game today #SticksOutForTeddy pic.twitter.com/t46qIoVzQ6 — UConn Women's Hockey (@UConnWHOC) January 8, 2022

The NHL mourns the passing of Teddy Balkind. #sticksoutforTeddy pic.twitter.com/qXQp6yQxZc — NHL (@NHL) January 8, 2022

The CCSU Men’s Hockey Team sends sincere condolences to the family and friends of Teddy Balkind and the St. Luke’s and Brunswick School’s hockey teams. Our thoughts, prayers and hearts are with all involved. #SticksOutForTeddy pic.twitter.com/jiopd4j5E1 — Central CT State University Hockey (@ccsu_hockey) January 8, 2022

We join the hockey community in mourning the tragic loss of our teammate Teddy Balkind. Our hearts are with Teddy’s family and friends. #SticksOutForTeddy pic.twitter.com/bWdaVR6L4h — BAUER Hockey (@BauerHockey) January 8, 2022

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

