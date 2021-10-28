Trick-or-treating safety tips from local police departments

Drivers, neighbors, parents, and trick-or-treaters alike can benefit from these Halloween safety tips.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police departments across Connecticut are reminding trick-or-treaters young and old to stay safe while collecting candy on Halloween night.

It will be dark by 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, which is a busy time for trick-or-treating. Here are some tips for drivers, neighbors, parents, and trick-or-treaters alike. These tips come from the Middletown, Westport, and West Hartford police departments.

For Drivers:

Do not drive distracted, take your time and pay extra attention when on main roads and in neighborhoods. Trick-or-treaters are usually on the sidewalk or on the road.

Be careful when entering and exiting driveways.

This is the night to be at or even below the speed limit; do not speed through neighborhoods.

When suiting up:

Masks, helmets, hoods, and any other headgear that completes the costume should not block the wearer's vision.

Leave the replica firearms at home; police said they should never be used as a prop to a costume.

Add reflective tape to costumes or bags, or get some glow sticks or a flashlight.

Make sure the costume is safe to walk in and does not cause the wearer to trip and fall.

Trick-or-treaters, both big and small:

Be sure an adult is accompanying young trick-or-treaters.

Walk, don't run, and look both ways before crossing any roads. Do not assume that cars can see you.

Stay on the sidewalk or on the side of the road when possible.

Never enter a stranger's home or vehicle.

Bring a cellphone so that parents and kids can easily reach each other.

Once you're back home and sorting out the goods, an adult should inspect the candy and discard any unwrapped candy or any that does not look right.

Staying home?

Homes that are passing out candy should be well lit, and the walkways leading to the homes as well.

Keep the yard clear of trip hazards.

Keep pets secure from the excitement of visitors at the door and when the doorbell rings.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com.

