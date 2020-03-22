Trinity College monitoring COVID-19 case within their community

In a post on the college website , officials said, "We have learned that a member of our community who is not currently on campus has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual has been home for a week and became symptomatic after returning home. This is the first confirmed case we know of within the Trinity community."

They continued, "We are notifying you of this case because the individual was on campus through Saturday, March 14. The person received the diagnosis yesterday afternoon, was contacted by their state public health department, and has since informed us. We also have been in touch with a small number of individuals who were in contact with the person who tested positive during the relevant time period before they left campus, and we have provided them with guidance on self-quarantining and monitoring for symptoms. None of those individuals is currently on campus, and all report feeling well and being asymptomatic."