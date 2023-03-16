Troconis's attorney equates her GPS monitoring device to century-old symbols of stigma

She and lawyer Kent Mawhinney are charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution related to the presumed murder of Jennifer Dulos.

STAMFORD, Conn. — A judge heard arguments from the attorney for Michelle Troconis. There’s a lot of controversy surrounding Atty. Jon Schoenhorn. The state is asking that Schoenhorn be removed as Troconis’s attorney because he may need to be called as a witness at her trial.

Meanwhile, Schoenhorn has also called for prosecutors to also be removed from the case.

But on Wednesday came another wrinkle in the saga as Atty. Schoenhorn filed a 50-plus page motion asking the judge to remove Troconis’s GPS ankle bracelet as a mandatory condition of her release.

“It’s been almost four years. Four years! I want to emphasize that,” said Schoenhorn.

Schoenhorn looked back centuries to describe the burden of Troconis’s GPS monitoring device.

“It’s the 21st-century equivalent of the ball and chain,” he said.

In his motion, Schoenhorn goes on to associate the court-ordered GPS with stigmatizing historical symbols including the scarlet letter, the yellow badge and the scars of slavery.

“It’s embarrassing. It’s punitive and quite frankly I think it’s time to put an end to that as a condition,” said Schoenhorn.

Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Michelle Manning said, “The state is asking for some time to respond whether in writing or just another date for a hearing.”

Schoenhorn didn’t object to a delay but pointed out it maintains what he feels is a punishing status quo. Schoenhorn claims the GPS prevents Troconis from one of her favorite hobbies, riding horses, among other things.

“At one point she was harassed at LaGuardia airport where the TSA required that she get some kind of permission just to fly,” said Schoenhorn.

Thursday’s court proceeding was conducted without Troconis being present. The court excused her. But the state signaled they may make that an issue going forward.

“Her presence has been waived both virtually and in person on numerous occasions that may be something the state would argue that if we were to remove the GPS unit we would be objecting for her lack of presence for any future court date,” said Manning.

Troconis is currently living out of state. She and lawyer Kent Mawhinney are charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution related to the presumed murder of Jennifer Dulos, the New Canaan mother of five who disappeared in 2019. The judge set the next hearing for April 6, this time ordering Troconis to appear in person.

