Trooper resigns from CT State Police force after being suspended, charged for 2019 crash

OXFORD, Conn — A Connecticut State Police sergeant who was placed on leave after an off-duty crash in 2019 has submitted his letter of resignation, officials said Thursday.

State Police said Sergeant John McDonald had left a retirement party at Black Hog Brewery in Oxford on Sept. 25, 2019, and got into a crash that injured a woman and her 19-year-old daughter.

Police have since clarified that the crash in particular occurred in Southbury.

State police immediately started an investigation and placed McDonald on administrative assignment with suspended police powers. He was also arrested and tried in court.

The injured woman and daughter filed civil lawsuits against McDonald, Connecticut State Police, and Black Hog Brewing.

In January 2020, the civil suit against Black Hog was settled for $225,000.

Back in May 2021, McDonald avoided jail after a plea deal that allowed him to enter the state’s alcohol education program, which would result in the drunken driving charge being erased. He pled nolo contendere. He must perform 100 hours of community service and attend at least one victim impact panel.

