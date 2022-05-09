x
Vehicle strikes pole in Canaan, trooper injured: State police

Connecticut State Police Troop B confirmed to FOX61 that a state trooper was involved in the incident.
CANAAN, Conn. — Route 63 in Canaan was closed Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into a pole, injuring a state police trooper.

Connecticut State Police Troop B confirmed to FOX61 that a state trooper's vehicle struck a pole and there are minor injuries.

The road was closed at Music Mountain Road.

Over 60 Eversource customers in Canaan are without power as a result of the crash damaging a utility pole. Power was restored later in the day. 

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

