Vehicle strikes pole in Canaan, trooper injured: State police

Connecticut State Police Troop B confirmed to FOX61 that a state trooper was involved in the incident.

CANAAN, Conn. — Route 63 in Canaan was closed Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into a pole, injuring a state police trooper.

Connecticut State Police Troop B confirmed to FOX61 that a state trooper's vehicle struck a pole and there are minor injuries.

The road was closed at Music Mountain Road.

Over 60 Eversource customers in Canaan are without power as a result of the crash damaging a utility pole. Power was restored later in the day.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

