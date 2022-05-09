Vehicle strikes pole in Canaan, trooper injured: State police

CANAAN, Conn. — Route 63 in Canaan was closed Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into a pole, injuring a state police trooper.
Connecticut State Police Troop B confirmed to FOX61 that a state trooper's vehicle struck a pole and there are minor injuries.
The road was closed at Music Mountain Road.
Over 60 Eversource customers in Canaan are without power as a result of the crash damaging a utility pole. Power was restored later in the day.
The incident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.