Troopers investigate highway crash in West Hartford

One driver was transported by American Medical Response to UConn Hospital with minor injuries reported, police said.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut troopers are investigating a crash between three cars on I-84 East Bound in West Hartford.

According to a police report, the first car was traveling on I-84 East before exit 41, in the left of three lanes. The second car was traveling directly behind the first car.

While the two cars were traveling they slowed down for congested traffic, and the second car was struck in the rear by a third car, according to police. That pushed the second car into, and under, the first vehicle.

The driver of the third vehicle was transported by American Medical Response to UConn Hospital with minor injuries reported, police said.

All three cars involved were towed. The driver of the third car was found at fault for the crash and was issued an infraction for following too closely. The driver of the first car was issued a misdemeanor for operating under suspension and is scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court on September 26 at 9:00 a.m.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.