Tropical Storm Elsa has some putting their plans in place, just in case

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to reach Connecticut on Friday monring.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Thursdays are always busy at the Highland Park Market in Manchester but when a weather event is upon us, the store aisles see a more steady pace.

Tropical Storm Elsa might not pack the punch of other storms that have come to Connecticut in the past but Molly Devanney, the owner of Highland Park Market said, “ever since the October (2011) Storm we all kind of think we need to prepare a bit more and be ready.”

Devanney said because of severe storms in the area just this past week, her customers have come in to stock up before Elsa makes a forecasted brief encounter with Connecticut.

“They are buying stuff for sandwiches, the getting stuff they can use for grilling,” said Devanney, “anything that’s easy to prepare for their meals.”

Just off Tolland Turnpike, Peter Harris, the manager at Conyers Hardware said, “we have people coming in for small pumps in case they get water in their basement or that type of thing.”

Harris added that no surprise, batteries, and flashlights are selling, and “it’s kind of the smaller items people are coming in a buying.”

Highland Park Market shopper Rick Andisio, from Manchester, said, “we got a couple of steaks that we can cook on the grill if the power goes out and we got a few main staples.”

Andisio added, “It looks like it’s going to be a little windy, a little rainy but hey, we’re New Englanders, we move on.”

