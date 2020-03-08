Tropical storm gets those in Westbrook ready for the weather

Gene Chmiel who runs Wetmore’s Marina says he and his staff are taking the proper steps to stay safe.

WESTBROOK, Conn. — Wetmore’s Marina in Westbrook is just steps from the Boston Post Road and houses about 140 small boats in slips during the Summer.

As Tropical Storm Isaias moves closer to Connecticut, Gene Chmiel who runs Wetmore’s Marina says he and his staff are taking the proper steps to stay safe. “Hopefully this won’t be anything like a Hurricane,” said Chmiel.